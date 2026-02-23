Business Today
How Golf Teaches You To Stay Calm Under Pressure

Prashanti Moktan
  • New Delhi ,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 7:21 PM IST

 

BT Golf’s Chennai leg drew strong appreciation for a well-run tournament and a positive day on the greens. Sunil Kumar Agarwal, Partner, Tamilnadu Engineers And Fabricators; RG Shrinivas, Managing Partner, Arrow Shipping; Sree Pragassh V S, MD, AJW Express Service Pvt Ltd; and Cdr LM Krishnan, Commander, Indian Navy, said the experience was seamless and rewarding. Agarwal summed up golf’s biggest lesson as: “Stay cool. Play your game. Doesn’t matter what the result is.” Sree Pragassh V S added that golf teaches resilience through both good and bad days. He added, “You have to keep your chin up in this game, otherwise you’ll lose.”

