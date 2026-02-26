Industry Leader On Golf&Business:'Platforms Like BT Golf Remind Us Progress Driven By Collaboration'

A business leader addressed attendees at the BT Golf event in Chennai, emphasising the values of collaboration, trust and shared purpose in driving progress. The speaker, representing Polymatic, highlighted that golf reflects key leadership qualities such as patience, strategy, resilience and humility. The speaker stated, 'Platforms like BT Golf remind us that progress is driven not only by competition, but by collaboration, trust and shared purpose.' The speaker also noted that Polymatic values genuine connections as catalysts for innovation and long-term growth. The speaker congratulated all participants for their sporting spirit and wished them continued success both on the greens and in their professional journeys. Prior to the address, the speaker visited a factory and was described by the host as inspiring for nation-building work. Polymatic was introduced as India's first semiconductor company.