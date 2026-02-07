It’s Time More Women Picked Up The Club. Golf Welcomes Women At Every Stage Of Life.

'Age is just a number first of all, so definitely for women you can pick up golf at any point,' said Karam Mander, Investment Expert while speaking Sakshi Batra at the BT Golf event in Kochi. Karam shared her personal journey of starting the sport after being encouraged by her family and a coach while caddying for her daughter. She highlighted the shifting landscape for women in Indian sports, noting that female players are now receiving equal opportunities and privileges, particularly within institutional frameworks like the Navy. Emphasising that golf is a game of skill and 'beautiful swing' rather than raw power, she encouraged aspiring sportswomen to embrace the game for the sense of satisfaction and physical well-being it provides. The discussion also touched upon the inclusive nature of the sport in India, where women of all age groups are increasingly participating in competitive events, supported by platforms that celebrate corporate and amateur talent.