Kerala Bets On Green Industries; Launch Of ESG Policy Attracts Global Investors: APM Mohammed Hanish

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 9, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 9, 2026, 10:43 PM IST

In an exclusive interview APM Mohammed Hanish, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala spoke to Sakshi Batra on the sidelines of BT Golf at Cochin and explained how the state’s focus on green industries and the launch of a dedicated ESG policy is attracting strong interest from global investors. From clean energy and sustainable manufacturing to policy clarity and long-term vision, Kerala’s green push is aligning capital with climate-conscious growth — making it a compelling destination for the next wave of responsible investments.

