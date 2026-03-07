Leo Puri On Fortis Growth, Brownfield Expansion Plans & Why Golf Keeps Him Grounded

At the BT Golf, Leo Puri, Chairman of Fortis Healthcare, speaks about balancing leadership, healthcare expansion, and global uncertainties. Puri shares insights on the evolving healthcare landscape in India, Fortis Healthcare’s investment plans and brownfield expansion strategy, and how geopolitical tensions continue to shape global markets and business sentiment. Away from the boardroom, he also talks about his passion for golf — a sport that offers focus, patience and perspective, even while navigating complex decisions in the healthcare business.