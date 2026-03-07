Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt golf
Leo Puri On Fortis Growth, Brownfield Expansion Plans & Why Golf Keeps Him Grounded

Leo Puri On Fortis Growth, Brownfield Expansion Plans & Why Golf Keeps Him Grounded

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 7, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 7, 2026, 7:34 PM IST

At the BT Golf, Leo Puri, Chairman of Fortis Healthcare, speaks about balancing leadership, healthcare expansion, and global uncertainties. Puri shares insights on the evolving healthcare landscape in India, Fortis Healthcare’s investment plans and brownfield expansion strategy, and how geopolitical tensions continue to shape global markets and business sentiment. Away from the boardroom, he also talks about his passion for golf — a sport that offers focus, patience and perspective, even while navigating complex decisions in the healthcare business.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended