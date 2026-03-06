Managing Money Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty | Wealth Leaders Share Golf & Investing Lessons

At the BT Golf, top wealth and investment leaders discuss how investors should navigate markets during periods of global uncertainty. Shankaranarayana S, MD of Seraphim Management, Harmeet Sahni from Avendus Wealth Management, and Srinivasan Nagobarao of DhruvX Solutions share their perspectives on managing money in a world shaped by geopolitical tensions and volatile markets. The leaders also draw parallels between investing and golf — where patience, discipline and long-term thinking are often the keys to success. From navigating global risks to staying focused on strategy, the conversation highlights how both investing and golf reward calm decision-making.