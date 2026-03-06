'Markets Have Moved On From Iran War': Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman & Co-Founder, MOFSL | BT Golf Mumbai

Veteran investor Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman and Co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, shares his sharp insights on markets, geopolitics, and long-term investing. In this candid conversation, Agrawal explains why markets have largely moved past Iran war shock, why India remains the most compelling investment story for the next decade, and why he personally does not hold gold. He also highlights the biggest structural theme investors should watch — the explosion in discretionary spending, driven by rising incomes and consumption in India.