Mohammad Azharuddin Pushes Telangana’s Growth Agenda, Praises Business Leaders At BT Golf Hyderabad

At the BT Golf 2025–26 Hyderabad edition, Chief Guest and former India cricket captain & Minorities Welfare, Public Enterprises (Telangana), Mohammad Azharuddin delivered an energetic and heartfelt address. He applauded BT Golf for its legacy, the spirit of networking it promotes, and congratulated this year's winners. Azharuddin highlighted the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit scheduled for December 8–9 at Bharath Udayan City, calling it a pivotal moment in the state's journey toward a $1 trillion economy by 2034. He encouraged business leaders and golfers present to support the summit and participate in Telangana's growth vision under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's leadership. Watch his full speech filled with humour, gratitude and a strong message on thinking out of the box.