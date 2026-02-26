Powering India’s Chip Ambitions: Eswara Rao Nandam At BT Golf Chennai

As India sharpens its focus on becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse, semiconductors are at the heart of that ambition. At BT Golf Chennai, we welcomed Eswara Rao Nandam, CEO of Polymatech Electronics, as the Chief Guest. Polymatech is among India’s first semiconductor companies, playing a pivotal role in laying the foundation of the country’s chip ecosystem. Speaking from Chennai, Eswara Rao Nandam shares why semiconductors are critical to India’s economic future, how India is positioning itself as a global manufacturing and design hub, and what it takes to build deep-tech capabilities at scale