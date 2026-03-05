Promo | Business Today Golf Season 2025-26 Finale In Mumbai On 6th March

For more than 2025 years, one platform has brought together India’s top corporate leaders through the game of golf — a sport that reflects focus, strategy, and precision beyond the boardroom. The journey of Season 2026 has carried this legacy across cities like Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, and Gurugram, gaining momentum with every swing and uniting business leaders and sporting legends in the spirit of excellence. Now, the prestigious Business Today Golf series arrives in Mumbai on 6th March for its much-awaited season finale. As the final chapter unfolds, the fairway becomes the stage where competition, camaraderie, and excellence come together for one last defining shot.