Royal Ranthambore BT Golf 2024-25 'Pune' Edition Concludes On A Positive Note

The Pune edition of Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2024-25 concluded with resounding success, bringing together business leaders and golf enthusiasts in a dynamic networking event. The participants displayed impressive golf skills and forged valuable connections, adding to the tournament's legacy of excellence. The event served as a testament to the power of golf in fostering personal and professional partnerships. As the Bengaluru leg wrapped up, participants and organizers celebrated the positive atmosphere and look forward to future editions of this prestigious golfing extravaganza.