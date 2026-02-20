Tech, Food & Capital Meet On The Greens At BT Golf Chennai

BT Golf Chennai brought together leaders from diverse worlds, united by the sport. Philip Mathan, VP, Quikr; Karun Jacob, MD, Putt for Dough Bistro; and Prasanna Rajagopalan, Managing Partner, ADAP Ventures, shared how golf creates a rare common ground across industries. From tech and entrepreneurship to hospitality and investing, the fairways sparked conversations on discipline, adaptability, and building sustainable success—proving once again that golf is the ultimate connector. Philip Mathan, VP at Quikr, spoke about how golf reflects the mindset needed in today’s fast-evolving digital economy. Much like building and scaling a tech platform, golf demands clarity of thought, adaptability to changing conditions, and the ability to recover quickly from setbacks.