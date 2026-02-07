The Fairway Fixes Everything. Mindset, Life, Relationships

Join Sakshi Batra on Business Today Television as she brings you live coverage from the BT Golf event in Cochin with an inspiring and diverse group of golfers from the defence forces, medical profession, and entrepreneurship. In this lively interaction, the guests share what golf truly means to them—from calling it a love affair and a daily tonic to a sport that builds friendships, relieves stress, and keeps relationships healthy. The conversation highlights how golf brings together people from different walks of life, united by passion, discipline, and the joy of the game.

Featured Guests:

• Tanoj Gopalan – Consultant Neonatologist

• Deepak Sebastian – Captain, Indian Navy

• Seema Madhusudanan – Lieutenant, Army

• Col Cletus MA – GEEMACS Fire Systems

OUR SPONSORS:

1. AU Small Finance Bank (Presenting Partner)

2. Indian Oil (Co Powered By)

3. Qatar Airways (Airline Partner)

4. MG Motor India (Driven By Partner)

5. KSIDC (State Partner) 6. ECCO (Official Golf Footwear Partner)

6. Da Milano (Bespoke Partner)

7. Bombay Shirt Company (Styling Partner)