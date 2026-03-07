Top India Inc Leaders Talk Golf And Sportsmanship At The BT Golf Season Finale In Mumbai

At the BT Golf season finale in Mumbai, A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund along with Dev Bhattacharya, Former group Executive President, Aditya Birla Group & Jalaj Kakkar, Director at CredAble, spoke about the parallels between golf and market management. Balasubramanian described golf as 'the best game that kills your overconfidence and makes you remain grounded,' while emphasizing the importance of continuous self-assessment and course corrections. Drawing comparisons to market volatility, Balasubramanian noted that just as markets often move contrary to expectations, golf presents similar unpredictability. On navigating challenging market conditions globally, he stressed: 'Stay focused and keep your discipline and don't get swayed by the negativity that comes and affects you.' He explained that the same principles applied in golf are essential in market management.