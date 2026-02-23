Turning On-Course Bonds Into Trusted Partnerships

For Mohit Bajaj, MD, Sisco Latex; Samrat Nahata, Proprietor, SSK Enterprise; and Sivasubramanyam T S, AVP -InsurTech, Mphasis, their first BT Golf experience was defined by the spirit of the game - it was as much about camaraderie as it was about competition, where friendships forged on the greens sometimes turned into trusted partnerships. “We are making some money as well,” Bajaj said with a smile, underlining the warmth of Chennai’s close-knit corporate golfing circuit. “It’s all about enjoying the fresh air and the company of friends,” Sivasubramanyam chipped in. Nahata summed up his biggest takeaway simply: Golf reminds you it can always get better.