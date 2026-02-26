Why Golf Is Becoming A Way Of Life For Chennai’s Professionals

At BT Golf Chennai, Ramakrishnan Dhamodaran, CEO & Director, Hari Krishnan Power & Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (HPTL), and Padmanabhan Srinivasan, CEO, Geazy Technologies, shared how golf has evolved into more than just a sport—it’s a discipline that rewards patience, self-awareness, and consistency. They spoke about Chennai’s growing golfing culture and how the course offers a rare pause from fast-paced professional lives, encouraging strategic thinking and meaningful conversations along the fairways