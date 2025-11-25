At a time when global MBA education is undergoing significant change, and India stands as the world's fourth-largest economy, this 14th edition of Business Today-MDRA ranking of India's best business schools and courses is built on a recently reimagined and refreshed content, methodology and approach. While the fundamentals remain the same - providing the most credible and exhaustive rankings of best business schools and management courses based on the most recent data. With the changing times and needs of the moment, several lists were added to the ranking for different sets of audiences - i.e. Top Executive Programs, Top AMPs (Advanced Management Programs for executives with over a decade of experience), Top EFPMs (Executive Fellow Programs in Management, for working executives and equivalent to Ph.D.), Top FPMs/PhDs (Fellow Programs in Management - on Campus, equivalent to PhDs), Top online MBAs in the country, along with a listing of Top global B-Schools.

This is aligned with our goal to create the country's most rigorous and methodical ranking; i.e., BT-MDRA B-School Ranking 2026 of the best programs in business education conducted by reputed market research firm Marketing & Development Research Associates (MDRA).

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