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Why India's top 25 B-schools have reported lower admissions this year
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Why India's top 25 B-schools have reported lower admissions this year

Many B-schools globally have discontinued full-time management programmes. Plus, in an era of AI and Gen Z, the coveted degree is getting a fresh look. How are institutes in India coping with this new disruptive environment?

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The MBA at an inflection point: How AI, skills and employability are reshaping management education

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B-school rankings

Ranking based on the score obtained out of a total of 1,000

Notes: Only those B-Schools which submitted their objective data have been ranked. Institutes like IIM-Bangalore, ISB Hyderabad, etc. who did not submit their objective data on time or refused to participate have not been ranked.
i. Minimum 3 batches passed out
ii. Offering full time Post Graduate Program in Management
All scores have been rounded off to one decimal place, this may result in rounding off errors while adding the parameter-wise score
NP = Not Participated

Emerging B-School rankings

Ranking based on the score obtained out of a total of 1,000

Note: Ranking is based on Objective data only. B-Schools whose 1st batch passed out after 2015 were considered for Emerging B-Schools ranking

ROI-wise rankings

Note: ROI is calculated as average annual domestic salary/Course fees (Tuition fee + Other fees) for entire course.The ROI table covers only those B-schools where at least 75% of students secured placements in 2026.

Most Improved B-Schools

Note: The Most Improved Institutes are ranked based on their percentage growth in ranking over the past five years (2022-2026) in the Business Today-MDRA Best B-School Ranking.

International Accredited Indian b-schools

Note: Yellow highlighted had participated in BT-MDRA B-Schools Ranking 2026.

Comparison

Comparative performance of institutes across various parameters (total scores shown in parentheses). A higher score corresponds to a higher rank for the institute.

Note: The scores of some institutes are not available as they did not participate in the survey.

performance indicators

A snapshot of of the Top 100 B-schools of India over the years

Global B-Schools

Explore top-tier MBA programs, accreditations, and global ranking insights

Note: The three most reputed international accreditations - AMBA, AACSB, or EQUIS.
The relative rankings of these accredited institutions were then mapped across other leading global rankings such as Financial Times (FT), QS Global(QS), Times Higher Education (THE) and LinkedIn.

Other mba rankings

Notes:
  • All of above programs require a minimum of Master's Degree or equivalent.
  • These are generally termed as FPM (Fellow Program in Management) and have different nomenclatures by different institutes (such as Doctoral Programme in Management, Ph.D. in Management, etc.) and are equivalent to Ph.D.
  • The duration of these programs varies from 3 to 6 years and are full-time on campus.
  • While most of the FPM Programs do not charge any fees, some institutes take fees. Also, those pursuing FPM programs are paid monthly stipend.
  • While there are 100+ FPM Programs, only top 50 are listed here due to lack / inconsistency in data.
Notes:
  • All of above programs require a minimum of Master's Degree or equivalent and work experience.
  • These are generally termed as EFPM (Executive Fellow Program in Management) and have different nomenclatures by different institutes (such as Executive Doctoral Programme in Management, Executive Doctoral Programme, PhD in Management for Working Professionals, etc. and are equivalent to Ph.D.)
  • Those B-Schools who have lauched their EFPM in or after 2023 (IIM-C, IIM Mumbai, IIM Udaipur, IIM Nagpur, IIM Visakhapatnam, IIM Sirmaur) and not a single EFPM Batch has passed out have not been considered for this list.
  • The duration of these programs varies from 3 to 6 years and are in online or blended mode.
  • Due to the unavailability of adequate data in the public domain, the ISB Hyderabad EFPM has not been included in the list.
Notes:
  • Executive program for general management were ranked, No specialised executive programs were ranked
  • Ranking has been done based on Objective Data (information from secondary research)
  • These programs are of 9-12 months duration, mostly in blended or online mode.
Notes:
  • Only programs with a minimum work experience requirement of 10 years have been considered for the ranking.
  • Ranking has been done based on Objective Data (information from secondary research)
  • All of these AMPs are meant for senior working professionals with a minimum work experience of 10 years and are in blended or online mode.
  • All of these AMPs are of 10-12 months duration, except the Global Advanced Management Programme by ISB which is of 05 months.
Notes:
  • Only 2-year online / blended programs by b-schools leading to Master's / Post-Graduate Degree / Diploma have been listed in this table. Different institutes have given different names for this program including Executive MBA. In essence, these are meant for those seeking an MBA or equivalent degree without studying in campus (may continue with their jobs or current occupation). While some of these programs require work experience, others may not require any work experience at all.

Career Choices

The average number of students who opted for entrepreneurship and family businesses among the Top 100 Government and Private Colleges, over the years

Methodology

At a time when global MBA education is undergoing significant change, and India stands as the world's fourth-largest economy, this 14th edition of Business Today-MDRA ranking of India's best business schools and courses is built on a recently reimagined and refreshed content, methodology and approach. While the fundamentals remain the same - providing the most credible and exhaustive rankings of best business schools and management courses based on the most recent data. With the changing times and needs of the moment, several lists were added to the ranking for different sets of audiences - i.e. Top Executive Programs, Top AMPs (Advanced Management Programs for executives with over a decade of experience), Top EFPMs (Executive Fellow Programs in Management, for working executives and equivalent to Ph.D.), Top FPMs/PhDs (Fellow Programs in Management - on Campus, equivalent to PhDs), Top online MBAs in the country, along with a listing of Top global B-Schools.

This is aligned with our goal to create the country's most rigorous and methodical ranking; i.e., BT-MDRA B-School Ranking 2026 of the best programs in business education conducted by reputed market research firm Marketing & Development Research Associates (MDRA).

Read full methodology

Best B-Schools in 2025

MBA Nation: India Should Become A Global Management Education Hub

MBA Nation: India Should Become A Global Management Education Hub

With a new campus in Dubai and a course on AI, IIMA is preparing the leaders of the future

With a new campus in Dubai and a course on AI, IIMA is preparing the leaders of the future

Management education must move faster to stay relevant: IIMA's Bharat Bhasker

Management education must move faster to stay relevant: IIMA's Bharat Bhasker

IIMC emerges strong despite a challenging economic landscape

IIMC emerges strong despite a challenging economic landscape

With its focus on promoting entrepreneurs, IIM Lucknow has emerged as the Start-Up School

With its focus on promoting entrepreneurs, IIM Lucknow has emerged as the Start-Up School

How B-schools are making executive MBAs flexible, personalised and technology-driven

How B-schools are making executive MBAs flexible, personalised and technology-driven

With international collaborations and dynamic courses, IIM Indore is staying ahead of the curve

With international collaborations and dynamic courses, IIM Indore is staying ahead of the curve

How India's B-Schools are navigating a disruptive global landscape

How India's B-Schools are navigating a disruptive global landscape

Deep Saini of McGill University on how B-schools can remain relevant

Deep Saini of McGill University on how B-schools can remain relevant

Why B-schools are increasingly engaging with industry executives

Why B-schools are increasingly engaging with industry executives

"B-schools prepare leaders who can navigate uncertainties", says Francesca Cornelli, Dean, Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management

India's top B-schools need to position themselves as global destinations: Abhishek Agrawal, Executive Director, MDRA

Take a detailed look into the methodology and process followed for the BT-MDRA India's Best B-schools Survey 2025

Several students are pursuing management education overseas, only to return to India

Student mobility in a flux: Managing The Great MBA Migration During Geopolitical Uncertainties

Redefining Success: Sapna Popli, Professor of Marketing, IMT Ghaziabad

Towards Global Rankings: Vishal Talwar, COO, Delhi Campus of Southampton University

"One must always reskill in a dynamic world", says Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, NMIMS University

 

Best B-Schools in 2024

IIM Calcutta is reigning supreme: Here's what makes the B-School the country's best

IIM Lucknow: The B-school focussed on the cause of nation-building

SPJIMR leads with out-of-the-box thinking, driven by research and social impact

IIM Kozhikode is reshaping Indian business education with bold focus on innovation and sustainability

IIM Indore has jumped into the big league with focus on the basics:Placements and rigorous curriculum

 

Best B-Schools in 2023

India's best B-schools: How the country's MBA education is changing, giving students more options

India's best B-schools: Can IIMs and ISB bridge the talent gap with American peers?

Clicking up the ladder: Behind the phenomenal rise of online management education

Here's what makes Indian Institute of Management Calcutta the numero uno B-school in the country

Here's what makes S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research the best private B-school in India

Here's the success mantra that makes Indian Institute of Management Lucknow one of the premier B-schools in India

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has remained steadfast in minting India's future leaders; here's how

How sustainability became a key focus area for Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

'Good B-school shapes your thinking, gives you values': Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar on why business school matters

Why India's B-schools should take the issue of gender parity more seriously

Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya: How the new IIM is slowly becoming a major B-school

Many management courses exist, but those of value are very less; here's what's happening

 

Best B-Schools in 2022

The share of women in B-schools is increasing fast. This, and more trends

Is an online MBA course really as good as an offline course? See what has changed in the last two years

Shoolini University's FMS is one of India's top 100 B-schools. What makes it special?

What are India's top B-schools doing to prepare students for the digital age?

Most start-ups are founded by engineers. What about MBA graduates? Are they only good for working for others?

How India's B-Schools are adapting to the changing times

Want to do an MBA? Where will you get the money? Check out the options

 