Many B-schools globally have discontinued full-time management programmes. Plus, in an era of AI and Gen Z, the coveted degree is getting a fresh look. How are institutes in India coping with this new disruptive environment?
Ranking based on the score obtained out of a total of 1,000
Notes: Only those B-Schools which submitted their objective data have been ranked. Institutes like IIM-Bangalore, ISB Hyderabad, etc. who did not submit their objective data on time or refused to participate have not been ranked.
i. Minimum 3 batches passed out
ii. Offering full time Post Graduate Program in Management
All scores have been rounded off to one decimal place, this may result in rounding off errors while adding the parameter-wise score
NP = Not Participated
Ranking based on the score obtained out of a total of 1,000
Note: Ranking is based on Objective data only. B-Schools whose 1st batch passed out after 2015 were considered for Emerging B-Schools ranking
Note: ROI is calculated as average annual domestic salary/Course fees (Tuition fee + Other fees) for entire course.The ROI table covers only those B-schools where at least 75% of students secured placements in 2026.
Note: The Most Improved Institutes are ranked based on their percentage growth in ranking over the past five years (2022-2026) in the Business Today-MDRA Best B-School Ranking.
Note: Yellow highlighted had participated in BT-MDRA B-Schools Ranking 2026.
Comparative performance of institutes across various parameters (total scores shown in parentheses). A higher score corresponds to a higher rank for the institute.
Note: The scores of some institutes are not available as they did not participate in the survey.
Explore top-tier MBA programs, accreditations, and global ranking insights
Note: The three most reputed international accreditations - AMBA, AACSB, or EQUIS.
The relative rankings of these accredited institutions were then mapped across other leading global rankings such as Financial Times (FT), QS Global(QS), Times Higher Education (THE) and LinkedIn.
The average number of students who opted for entrepreneurship and family businesses among the Top 100 Government and Private Colleges, over the years
At a time when global MBA education is undergoing significant change, and India stands as the world's fourth-largest economy, this 14th edition of Business Today-MDRA ranking of India's best business schools and courses is built on a recently reimagined and refreshed content, methodology and approach. While the fundamentals remain the same - providing the most credible and exhaustive rankings of best business schools and management courses based on the most recent data. With the changing times and needs of the moment, several lists were added to the ranking for different sets of audiences - i.e. Top Executive Programs, Top AMPs (Advanced Management Programs for executives with over a decade of experience), Top EFPMs (Executive Fellow Programs in Management, for working executives and equivalent to Ph.D.), Top FPMs/PhDs (Fellow Programs in Management - on Campus, equivalent to PhDs), Top online MBAs in the country, along with a listing of Top global B-Schools.
This is aligned with our goal to create the country's most rigorous and methodical ranking; i.e., BT-MDRA B-School Ranking 2026 of the best programs in business education conducted by reputed market research firm Marketing & Development Research Associates (MDRA).
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