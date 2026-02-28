At the BT Best Banking &amp; Economy Summit, Ashishkumar Chauhan highlighted robotics powered by artificial intelligence as the next major global race. The NSE CEO said AI must move beyond writing models and generating responses, and instead be deployed in physical production environments. He encouraged industry leaders to experiment with AI applications on factory floors, noting that the cost of testing is relatively low while long-term productivity gains could scale significantly over 10 to 20 years. Chauhan pointed out that robotics integrated with AI will increasingly influence manufacturing, defence capabilities and overall geopolitical competitiveness. He said future productivity and strategic strength will depend on how effectively nations adopt and scale intelligent machines.