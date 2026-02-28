Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
banking and economy summit
AI, Agility And Growth: Hitesh Sethia And Gunit Chadha Decode NBFC Future At Banking Summit

AI, Agility And Growth: Hitesh Sethia And Gunit Chadha Decode NBFC Future At Banking Summit

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 28, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 28, 2026, 7:31 PM IST

At the BT Banking and Economy Summit, Business Today TV’s Shailendra Bhatnagar speaks exclusively with Hitesh Sethia, MD & CEO of Jio Financial Services & Gunit Chadha, Founder of APAC Financial Services on the future of NBFCs in the age of artificial intelligence. Sethia outlines how AI can reduce customers’ cognitive load in complex financial decisions while balancing probabilistic AI models with deterministic financial data. He highlights NBFCs’ agility in serving underserved and hard-to-assess segments, and discusses the evolving debate around large NBFCs becoming banks. The conversation explores digital innovation, regulatory trade-offs, and the five-year roadmap for India’s rapidly transforming financial services landscape.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended