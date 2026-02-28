AI, Agility And Growth: Hitesh Sethia And Gunit Chadha Decode NBFC Future At Banking Summit

At the BT Banking and Economy Summit, Business Today TV’s Shailendra Bhatnagar speaks exclusively with Hitesh Sethia, MD & CEO of Jio Financial Services & Gunit Chadha, Founder of APAC Financial Services on the future of NBFCs in the age of artificial intelligence. Sethia outlines how AI can reduce customers’ cognitive load in complex financial decisions while balancing probabilistic AI models with deterministic financial data. He highlights NBFCs’ agility in serving underserved and hard-to-assess segments, and discusses the evolving debate around large NBFCs becoming banks. The conversation explores digital innovation, regulatory trade-offs, and the five-year roadmap for India’s rapidly transforming financial services landscape.