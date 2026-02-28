As World Wobbles, India’s Market Story Remains Intact: NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan

At the BT Best Banking & Economy Summit, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of National Stock Exchange of India, in conversation with Aabha Bakaya of Business Today TV, asserted that India has already taken a “front seat” on the global stage — even if the country hasn’t fully realised it yet. Chauhan highlighted that India is now the fourth-largest economy and the fourth-largest capital market globally. He noted the sharp rise in market capitalisation from ₹67 lakh crore a decade ago to ₹470 lakh crore today, alongside a surge in unique market participants from 1.67 crore to 12.7 crore investors. Despite global uncertainties, he described the past decade as a one-way journey of India measuring up to global standards.