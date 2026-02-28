Banking On Infrastructure Growth | Financing India’s Build-Out | BT Summit

Infrastructure development is central to India’s growth ambitions, and financing this expansion requires strong collaboration between government and financial institutions. Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, shares insights on India’s infrastructure roadmap, public-private partnerships, and funding mechanisms. Moderated by Siddharth Zarabi, the session explores how banks and NBFCs can support large-scale infrastructure projects while managing long-term risks. The discussion highlights innovative financing models, capital mobilisation, and the role of infrastructure in job creation and economic competitiveness. Anchored in The Great Reset theme, the session outlines how infrastructure finance can drive sustainable growth.