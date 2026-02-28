Banking On The Economy | India’s Growth Outlook | The Great Reset | BT Summit

At a time when the global economy is navigating uncertainty and transition, Indian banking finds itself closely intertwined with macroeconomic momentum. This session examines how banks are positioning themselves amid inflationary pressures, fiscal consolidation, monetary policy shifts, and evolving growth drivers under the theme of The Great Reset. Ashima Goyal, Professor Emeritus, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), brings an academic and policy-oriented perspective on inflation targeting, growth sustainability, and India’s monetary framework. Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, provides insights into domestic demand, credit growth, and global spillover risks impacting India’s economy. Somya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India, discusses banking sector preparedness, balance sheet strength, and the role of financial institutions in supporting economic resilience. Moderated by Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, the discussion analyses GDP growth trends, interest rate cycles, fiscal policy coordination, and structural reforms. The session also highlights how banks can act as enablers of economic expansion while managing systemic risks in a volatile global environment.