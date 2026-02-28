Business Today
Banking’s Next Evolution | Leadership Perspectives | The Great Reset | BT Banking Summit

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 28, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 28, 2026, 7:46 PM IST

As Indian banking enters a new phase of transformation, this session brings together veteran leaders to reflect on the future of institutions, leadership, and governance. Dinesh Kumar Khara, Former Chairman, State Bank of India, shares insights on scale, resilience, and public sector banking reforms. Rajneesh Karnatak, MD & CEO, Bank of India, discusses operational efficiency, credit growth, and digital adoption. Nidhu Saxena, MD & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra, highlights regional banking strength and customer-centric strategies. Moderated by Business Today TV’s Shailendra Bhatnagar and Sakshi Batra, the conversation explores consolidation, capital adequacy, digital maturity, and talent leadership. The panel reflects on lessons from past cycles and outlines what banks must do to remain relevant in a rapidly changing financial ecosystem. This session offers a strategic roadmap for banking’s next evolution in the era of The Great Reset.

