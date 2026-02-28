Business Today Best Banks Awards Ceremony | Celebrating Excellence | BT Banking Summit

The Business Today Best Banks Awards Ceremony marks the culmination of the Banking & Economy Summit, celebrating excellence across India’s banking and NBFC landscape. Based on the rigorous BT KPMG Best Banks and NBFCs Survey, the awards recognise institutions that have demonstrated superior performance across financial strength, governance, innovation, customer service, and risk management. The evaluation process combines quantitative metrics with qualitative assessments, ensuring a holistic recognition framework. The ceremony honours banks and NBFCs that have emerged stronger in the era of The Great Reset, setting benchmarks for the industry and inspiring future transformation.