“Fuel Of The Future”: Gadkari Bets On Hydrogen To Power India

At the BT Banking & Economy summit, Nitin Gadkari highlighted how infrastructure has been central to India’s growth over the past 11 years under the Modi government. He said roads, logistics, fuel innovation and expressways are transforming economic efficiency. Gadkari cited studies showing India’s logistics cost has fallen from 14–16% of GDP to single digits due to access-controlled highways and faster connectivity like Delhi-Mumbai and Chennai-Bengaluru corridors. He emphasized electric trucks, battery swapping, and hydrogen pilots as game changers, reducing fuel costs and import dependence. With alternative fuels like ethanol, LNG and hydrogen, Gadkari expressed confidence that India could shift from energy importer to exporter in the coming years.