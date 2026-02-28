Goldilocks Or Ground Reality? SBI’s Somya Kanti Ghosh, BoB’s Madan Sabnavis On India’s Macro Path

At the Business Today Banking & Economy Summit, in conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, Somya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India, and Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, addressed concerns over India’s economic data credibility and the so-called “Goldilocks” phase. Ghosh emphasized that while statistical improvements are ongoing, India’s national data system should not be discredited, noting broad-based growth, low inflation, and a stable external sector. Sabnavis cautioned against overusing the Goldilocks label, arguing inflation will normalize around 4%, which remains healthy and consistent with India’s monetary policy framework and growth trajectory.