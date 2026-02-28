Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
banking and economy summit
Goldilocks Or Ground Reality? SBI’s Somya Kanti Ghosh, BoB’s Madan Sabnavis On India’s Macro Path

Goldilocks Or Ground Reality? SBI’s Somya Kanti Ghosh, BoB’s Madan Sabnavis On India’s Macro Path

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 28, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 28, 2026, 6:50 PM IST

At the Business Today Banking & Economy Summit, in conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, Somya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India, and Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, addressed concerns over India’s economic data credibility and the so-called “Goldilocks” phase. Ghosh emphasized that while statistical improvements are ongoing, India’s national data system should not be discredited, noting broad-based growth, low inflation, and a stable external sector. Sabnavis cautioned against overusing the Goldilocks label, arguing inflation will normalize around 4%, which remains healthy and consistent with India’s monetary policy framework and growth trajectory.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended