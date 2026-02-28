Keynote Address By Shaktikanta Das | India’s Financial Vision | The Great Reset | BT Summit

In a defining keynote under the theme of The Great Reset, Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India and former Governor, RBI, outlines India’s strategic vision for economic stability, financial sector resilience, and long-term growth. Drawing on deep policy experience, the address highlights the role of governance reforms, institutional strength, and coordinated policymaking in shaping India’s financial future. The keynote provides clarity on the government’s priorities for banking, capital markets, infrastructure financing, and inclusive growth. This session sets the tone for the summit, offering a macro-policy lens on India’s transformation journey and the role of financial institutions in nation-building.