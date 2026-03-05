KPMG’s Manoj Kumar Says AI, Innovation & Leadership Will Redefine India’s Banking Sector

India’s banking sector is entering a structural shift driven by AI, emerging technologies and sharper leadership accountability. At the BT Best Banking & Economy Summit, Manoj Kumar of KPMG said the industry is evolving beyond traditional models. Banks are now investing heavily in AI-led innovation, differentiated technology strategies across public, private and foreign institutions, and sharper performance benchmarks.He also pointed to a growing focus on leadership impact — signalling that transformation is no longer just institutional but driven from the top. With stricter evaluation standards and rising competition, the banking landscape is becoming more technology-centric and accountability-driven than ever before.