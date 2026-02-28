NBFCs For Viksit Bharat | Powering India’s Aspirations | The Great Reset

Non-Banking Financial Companies have emerged as critical engines of India’s inclusive growth story. In this session, industry leaders explore how NBFCs are driving credit access, innovation, and last-mile financing in the journey towards Viksit Bharat. Gunit Chadha, Founder, APAC Financial Services and Former CEO, Deutsche Bank, offers a global perspective on capital, governance, and NBFC resilience. Hitesh Sethia, MD & CEO, Jio Financial Services, discusses technology-led disruption and new-age financial ecosystems. Sudipta Roy, MD & CEO, L&T Finance, highlights infrastructure-aligned lending, digital adoption, and risk management. Moderated by Business Today TV’s Shailendra Bhatnagar and Aabha Bakaya, the conversation focuses on regulation, funding access, co-lending models, and the evolving role of NBFCs in bridging credit gaps. The panel also examines how NBFCs can align with national priorities while maintaining balance sheet strength. This session underscores the role of NBFCs as catalysts of economic transformation in the Great Reset era.