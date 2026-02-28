Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
banking and economy summit
NBFCs For Viksit Bharat | Powering India’s Aspirations | The Great Reset

NBFCs For Viksit Bharat | Powering India’s Aspirations | The Great Reset

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya / Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 28, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 28, 2026, 7:05 PM IST

Non-Banking Financial Companies have emerged as critical engines of India’s inclusive growth story. In this session, industry leaders explore how NBFCs are driving credit access, innovation, and last-mile financing in the journey towards Viksit Bharat. Gunit Chadha, Founder, APAC Financial Services and Former CEO, Deutsche Bank, offers a global perspective on capital, governance, and NBFC resilience. Hitesh Sethia, MD & CEO, Jio Financial Services, discusses technology-led disruption and new-age financial ecosystems. Sudipta Roy, MD & CEO, L&T Finance, highlights infrastructure-aligned lending, digital adoption, and risk management. Moderated by Business Today TV’s Shailendra Bhatnagar and Aabha Bakaya, the conversation focuses on regulation, funding access, co-lending models, and the evolving role of NBFCs in bridging credit gaps. The panel also examines how NBFCs can align with national priorities while maintaining balance sheet strength. This session underscores the role of NBFCs as catalysts of economic transformation in the Great Reset era.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended