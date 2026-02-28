New Model For Microfinance | Financial Inclusion Reset | BT Banking Summit

Microfinance stands at a crucial crossroads as institutions rethink sustainability, borrower protection, and digital delivery models. This session explores how the microfinance sector is evolving to support inclusive growth while ensuring financial resilience. Dr Alok Misra, CEO & Director, Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN), provides insights into regulatory frameworks, borrower safeguards, and industry best practices. Ravi Narayanan, MD & CEO, SMFG India Credit, shares perspectives on responsible lending, data-driven credit assessment, and customer engagement. Moderated by Business Today TV’s Sakshi Batra, the discussion highlights new operating models, technology adoption, risk mitigation, and social impact measurement. The session also addresses challenges such as over-indebtedness, climate risks, and funding access. Aligned with The Great Reset theme, the conversation outlines how microfinance can balance growth with responsibility, enabling financial empowerment for India’s underserved communities.