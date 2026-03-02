“No Risk, No Budget Worries”: Gadkari Says India Ready For ₹10 Lakh Crore Infra Surge

At the BT Banking and Economy Summit, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari outlined sweeping reforms in India’s road infrastructure and BOT model. In conversation with Business Today, Group Editor, Siddharth Zarabi, he said the government has redesigned agreements to reduce contractor risk, introduced revenue-sharing safeguards, and accelerated clearances with 90% land acquisition before project awards. With FASTag, technology-led tolling, and NBFC participation, collection costs have sharply fallen, boosting efficiency and transparency. Gadkari highlighted massive expressway expansion, North East connectivity projects, green construction innovations, and reduced logistics costs. Confident in funding and execution capacity, he asserted India can execute projects worth ₹10 lakh crore without financial constraints.