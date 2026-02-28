Reimagining Banking In An AI-First World | The Great Reset | BT Banking Summit

As artificial intelligence reshapes global finance, this session explores how Indian banks and fintechs are navigating an AI-first transformation. Under The Great Reset framework, leaders debate how automation, analytics, and intelligent systems are redefining operations, customer engagement, and risk assessment. Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO, Perfios, discusses the role of AI-driven data intelligence in credit underwriting and fraud detection. Sanjay Doshi, Partner & Head Financial Services Advisory, KPMG India, offers a consulting and governance lens on digital risk, compliance, and scalable transformation. Parag Bhise, CEO & ED, Nucleus Software, highlights core banking innovation and embedded finance ecosystems. Moderated by Business Today TV’s Sakshi Batra, the discussion explores regulatory guardrails, ethical AI, customer trust, and the future of human-machine collaboration in banking.