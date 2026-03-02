Business Today
“₹1.5 Lakh Crore In 8 Days?”: Gadkari Says India’s Road Projects Now Need No Budget Support

Business Today
  New Delhi,
  Mar 2, 2026,
  Updated Mar 2, 2026, 12:41 PM IST

At the BT Banking and Economy Summit, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in conversation with Business Today, Group Editor, Siddharth Zarabi, outlined the transformation of India’s road infrastructure and financing models. He said highway monetisation through InvIT, TOT, BOT and hybrid annuity models has unlocked massive investor confidence, claiming projects worth ₹1.5 lakh crore can be monetised in days. Gadkari highlighted reforms such as 90% land acquisition before awarding projects, full environmental clearances, and restructuring stalled projects to protect banks from NPAs. With strong IRRs, growing automobile demand, and falling logistics costs, he asserted that infrastructure is now financially viable, bankable, and central to India’s economic growth story.

