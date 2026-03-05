Sanjay Doshi Says Indian Banks Poised For Corporate Lending Boom, Global Expansion

India’s banking sector may be entering one of its strongest phases in decades. At the BT best Banking & Economy Summit, Sanjay Doshi said NPAs are at multi-year lows, balance sheets are largely cleaned up, and regulatory clarity has strengthened sector confidence. With capital flows robust — from domestic investors, global funds and private equity — banks are now expected to pivot from retail-heavy lending towards corporate exposure and acquisition financing. He added that scale will increasingly matter, with the possibility of Indian banks exploring global acquisitions in the future. However, competition for CASA deposits from wealth management firms and rising cyber fraud risks remain key challenges. Strong capital, strong growth, strong confidence — banking appears to be in a “sweet spot.”