Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
banking and economy summit
Shaktikanta Das: Fiscal Prudence Drives Massive Infra Push

Shaktikanta Das: Fiscal Prudence Drives Massive Infra Push

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 2, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 2, 2026, 12:20 PM IST

At the Business Today Banking & Economy Summit, Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, highlighted fiscal prudence, sustained capital expenditure, and manufacturing resurgence as key pillars of India’s economic strength. He noted the fiscal deficit’s decline from 9.2% of GDP in FY22 to 4.4% in FY26, with further consolidation budgeted at 4.3% in FY27. Central government debt is targeted to fall toward 50% of GDP by 2031. Capital expenditure has risen fourfold since FY18, with ₹12.2 lakh crore budgeted for FY27. He also underscored infrastructure expansion and manufacturing growth, including India becoming the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended