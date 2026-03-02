Shaktikanta Das: India-EU, India-U.S. FTAs Position India At Global Core

At the Business Today Banking & Economy Summit, Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, outlined India’s next growth pillars spanning artificial intelligence, trade integration, and financial resilience. He highlighted the ₹10,300 crore IndiaAI Mission to build sovereign AI capacity through indigenous large language models across 22 Indian languages, alongside small language models for wider access. On trade, he said India has concluded major free trade agreements with the UK, EU, US, Oman and New Zealand, marking a paradigm shift toward negotiating from a position of strength. Das also cited $135.4 billion remittances and stronger balance sheets as signs of structural transformation.