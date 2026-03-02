Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
banking and economy summit
Shaktikanta Das: India-EU, India-U.S. FTAs Position India At Global Core

Shaktikanta Das: India-EU, India-U.S. FTAs Position India At Global Core

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 2, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 2, 2026, 12:27 PM IST

At the Business Today Banking & Economy Summit, Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, outlined India’s next growth pillars spanning artificial intelligence, trade integration, and financial resilience. He highlighted the ₹10,300 crore IndiaAI Mission to build sovereign AI capacity through indigenous large language models across 22 Indian languages, alongside small language models for wider access. On trade, he said India has concluded major free trade agreements with the UK, EU, US, Oman and New Zealand, marking a paradigm shift toward negotiating from a position of strength. Das also cited $135.4 billion remittances and stronger balance sheets as signs of structural transformation.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended