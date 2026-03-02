Shaktikanta Das: India Not Reacting, Influencing Global Economic Direction

At the Business Today Banking & Economy Summit, Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, highlighted India’s resilience amid global economic turbulence marked by geopolitical fragmentation, supply chain shifts and fiscal stress in major economies. Citing IMF concerns over downside risks to global growth, Das said India’s stability stems from calibrated fiscal and monetary interventions post-COVID, executed in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India. He noted that nearly one-sixth of global real GDP growth in the post-pandemic period has come from India. The NSO pegs FY26 growth at 7.6% and FY25 at 7.1%, reinforcing India’s status as the fastest-growing major economy.