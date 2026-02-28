The Future Of Indian Capital Markets With NSE’s Ashishkumar Chauhan | BT Banking & Economy Summit

In the era of The Great Reset, India’s capital markets stand at a defining inflection point. This session explores the next phase of growth, transparency, digitisation, and global integration in Indian markets. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, shares his vision on strengthening market infrastructure, deepening retail participation, leveraging technology for risk management, and positioning India as a global financial powerhouse. With India witnessing unprecedented investor participation and IPO momentum, the discussion addresses how regulatory reforms, digital platforms, and capital flows will shape the coming decade. Moderated by Business Today TV’s Aabha Bakaya, the conversation dives into the resilience of Indian markets amid global volatility, the evolution of derivatives and equity segments, ESG integration, and the role of exchanges in enabling inclusive growth. The session also reflects on how capital markets can support India’s long-term development ambitions and infrastructure push.