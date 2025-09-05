Business Today
BTS | BT500: India’s Most Profitable Companies | Who’s Leading The Profit Race?

  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 5, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 5, 2025, 9:24 PM IST

Business Today – BT500: India’s Most Profitable Companies. This year’s list highlights how PSUs have transformed from laggards to leaders, with giants like SBI, Coal India, PFC and ONGC boosting profitability and investor confidence. Pharma and healthcare emerge as top wealth creators, driven by chronic therapies, specialty drugs, and rising hospital demand across tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The power sector too is surging with ₹5 lakh crore capex, rapid modernisation, and policy-backed renewable growth. Meanwhile, TCS is betting big on AI-led innovation to fuel its next phase of global expansion. Dive into the exclusive insights, sectoral shifts, and big trends that define India’s most profitable companies in 2025.

