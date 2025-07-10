BTS - Driving The Comeback

Watch the latest episode of Business Today's Behind the Scenes(BTS), Where we share a glimpse into the current edition of Business Today- Driving The Comeback. In this segment, Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor & Anchor at BTTV, has an insightful chat with Richa Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor, Business Today, Rahul Oberoi, Chief of Research Bureau, Business Today and Astha Oriel, Correspondent, Business Today. In this episode, Richa Sharma delves into Indian Railways' electrification goals, Astha Oriel offers insights on Hyundai’s road to recovery, and Rahul Oberoi highlights how cost efficiency and smart capital spending sustained profits in FY25, while demand for growth remains key for FY26.