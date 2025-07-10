Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
behind the scenes
BTS - Driving The Comeback

BTS - Driving The Comeback

Business Today
Business Today
  • ,
  • Jul 10, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2025, 5:56 PM IST

Watch the latest episode of Business Today's Behind the Scenes(BTS), Where we share a glimpse into the current edition of Business Today- Driving The Comeback. In this segment, Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor & Anchor at BTTV, has an insightful chat with Richa Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor, Business Today, Rahul Oberoi, Chief of Research Bureau, Business Today and Astha Oriel, Correspondent, Business Today. In this episode, Richa Sharma delves into Indian Railways' electrification goals, Astha Oriel offers insights on Hyundai’s road to recovery, and Rahul Oberoi highlights how cost efficiency and smart capital spending sustained profits in FY25, while demand for growth remains key for FY26.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended