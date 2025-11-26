BTS : How India’s Top B-Schools Are Surviving The Hiring Slowdown & AI Disruption

In this edition of the Business Today magazine, our cover story explores how India’s top B-schools are responding to a hiring slowdown, rising fees, and the growing influence of AI. With placements under pressure and salary growth flattening, even the leading institutes are recalibrating. We look at how IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, SPJIMR, NMIMS and others are reimagining management education through research, simulations, industry partnerships and innovative models like NMIMS’s ‘One MBA’. The story also examines how companies are shifting to analytics-driven, skill-based hiring and what this means for students entering a changing job market. A concise look at who leads the B-school rankings in 2025 and what aspiring MBAs must know.