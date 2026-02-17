Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
behind the scenes
BTS | India’s Trade Reset: Two Pacts, One Budget & A New Global Growth Strategy

BTS | India’s Trade Reset: Two Pacts, One Budget & A New Global Growth Strategy

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Surabhi
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 17, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026, 9:02 AM IST

This edition of Business Today highlights a major turning point in India’s economic journey, focusing on a rapid reset in the country’s global trade positioning. With two major trade agreements signed within a short span and a growth-oriented Union Budget, India appears to be accelerating its push towards stronger global integration, supply chain resilience and export-led expansion. The developments reflect a period of unusually fast economic movement, echoing the famous observation by Vladimir Lenin that sometimes weeks can shape decades. Together, these policy and trade decisions could redefine India’s competitiveness, investment appeal and long-term growth trajectory in the global economy.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended