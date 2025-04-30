BTS - Indigo's Foreign Flex

Watch the latest episode of Business Today's Behind the Scenes(BTS), where we share an exclusive sneak-peek into the latest edition of the Business Today Indigo's foreign flex magazine. In this episode, Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor & Anchor at BTTV, has an insightful chat with Richa Sharma, Senior Assitant Editor, Business Today and Teena Jain Kaushal, Editor of Money Today. In this episode, Richa dissects IndiGo's global ambitions, its international expansion strategy, and its pursuit of becoming a dominant force in the global aviation industry, Meanwhile, Teena explains how new-age health insurance policies are now more like ordering food from a menu—tailored to individual needs and preferences—rather than the traditional one-size-fits-all insurance plans.