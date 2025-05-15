Business Today
BTS - Insurance Takeoff

  • New Delhi,
  • May 15, 2025,
  • Updated May 15, 2025, 2:43 PM IST

Watch the latest episode of Business Today's Behind the Scenes(BTS), where we share an exclusive sneak-peek into the latest edition of the Business Today Insurance Takeoff Magazine. In this episode, Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor & Anchor, BTTV, has an insightful chat with Premchand Palety, Founder, Chief Executive, C Fore; Surabhi, Economy Editor, Business Today and Teena Jain Kaushal, Editor, Money Today In this episode,Teena sheds light on India’s insurance scenario, Premchand offers his perspective on the economic conditions impacting the business climate, highlighting the kinds of factors that influence the Business Confidence Index (BCI) and Surabhi provides insights into the challenges posed by slowing domestic demand.

