BTS - Mutual Fund Special: Surviving The Bear Attack

Watch the latest episode of Business Today's Behind the Scenes, where we share an exclusive sneak-peek into the latest edition of the Business Today Mutual Funds Special Magazine. In this episode, Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor & Anchor at BTTV, has an insightful chat with Shailendra Bhatnagar, Chief Analyst and Editor of Markets at Business Today, and Teena Jain Kaushal, Editor of Money Today. A swift and sudden downturn in equities, due to Trump’s tariff tantrum, presents an opportunity for investors to buy the market cheaper. Mutual Funds are the best investment vehicles to ride this volatility. In this episode, Teena Jain Kaushal discusses market volatility and the gold price surge, while Shailendra Bhatnagar shares key SIP strategies, exploring if the industry can regain its momentum and what investors should do in these uncertain times.