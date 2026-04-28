BTS | Will The Handset Boom Transform India Into An Electronics Manufacturing Powerhouse?

Step inside the making of Business Today’s biggest cover story. This exclusive behind-the-scenes look reveals how India’s smartphone manufacturing surge, driven by Apple Inc. and its expanding global supply chain, is reshaping the country’s industrial ambitions. With production ramping up through partners like Foxconn, Pegatron and Tata Electronics, India is no longer just a market—it is fast becoming a global manufacturing base. In this exclusive behind-the-scenes look, we take you inside how this cover story came together—tracking the rise of iPhone production, the policy push through the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, and the larger question driving it all: can India truly evolve from an assembly hub into a full-fledged electronics manufacturing powerhouse? From newsroom insights to ground realities, this is your inside access to the making of one of India’s most important business stories.