Light. Camera. Collapse?

Watch the latest episode of Business Today's Behind The Scenes(BTS), where we share an exclusive sneak-peek into the latest edition of the Business Today Lights. Camera. Collapse? In this episode, Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor & Anchor at BTTV, has an insightful chat with Krishna, Executive Editor, Business Today and Surabhi, Economy Editor, Business Today

In this episode, Krishna discusses how Indian cinema has been affected after Covid and OTT platforms have taken over center stage and affected the whole atmosphere of cinemas. Surabhi shares insights on how The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has bought financial discipline among borrowers, but with delayed resolution, is it time to revisit the legislation?