BT India’s Best CEOs Awards, 14th Edition | Jury Meet Evaluates Top Leaders

The highly anticipated BT India’s Best CEOs Awards, 14th Edition jury meet brought together a distinguished panel of industry leaders to evaluate the top CEOs in the country. These prestigious annual awards honour exceptional CEOs across India Inc. Moderated by Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor of Business Today, the meeting served as an essential platform for assessing the leadership qualities and achievements of India's leading CEOs. The jury also discusses the state of the economy and the outlook for 2026.

The esteemed jury included:

Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Limited

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life Insurance

Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints India

Kaku Nakhate, Chair, India, BofA Securities

Sanjiv Mehta, Executive Chairman, L Catterton

Amish Mehta, MD & CEO, CRISIL

Shanti Ekambaram, Former Deputy MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank