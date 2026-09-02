MINI has recently launched the Countryman C in India, positioning this compact SUV as a tech-forward option in the luxury segment. We put the vehicle to the test to examine its key technology offerings. The interior has no traditional driver-side screen with just a head-up display and a single round central OLED display in iconic MINI style that handles vehicle information, navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. A 12-speaker Harman Kardon setup handles audio, while a dedicated MINI App Store supports apps like YouTube and gaming, alongside a native navigation system with live traffic monitoring. The car also includes a built-in voice assistant, though performance varies with Indian accents. Watch the full breakdown to see how these systems perform. Which feature stands out to you? Let us know in the comments, and follow Business Today for part two covering additional vehicle features.