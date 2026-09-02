This is a selfie camera inside a car... but it is also so much more! Tucked neatly inside the cabin of the MINI Countryman C, this clever tech feature completely changes the game. Sure, it lets you snap high-definition selfies or record fun video memories with your passengers on road trips. But its real superpower is peace of mind. Linked directly to your smartphone via the MINI App, the interior camera acts as a remote security check, letting you peek inside your SUV anytime, anywhere. Would you use it for cabin selfies or strictly for safety? Drop your thoughts in the comments below! Make sure you&#039;re following Business Today TV for more on this MINI SUV!